EU executive "satisfied" with proposed tweaks to Polish Supreme Court law





Foto: Shutterstock EU Commission's spokeswoman has said that changes to Polish Supreme Court law are satisfactory

The European Commission is "satisfied" with proposed ammendements to the Polish law on the country's Supreme Court, a Commission spokesperson said.

"The Commission is satisfied that change happens – precisely in the direction we requested," the spokesperson said. "These changes need to be confirmed once the legislative process is completed."

Spokeswoman for Commission Mina Andreeva added, however, that changes must be yet confirmed, after the legislation process is finished.

European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elżbieta Bieńskowska, also commented on this matter on Thursday. At a press conference in Brussels, she positively viewed changes to the Supreme Court law adopted by Polish lower house on Wednesday. Bieńkowska also emphasised the fact that these changes have not yet become a law. "The European Commission will be monitoring further steps of the legislation process," said Bieńkowska.

"I'd like to stress that it's a very positive signal to see the Polish government backtracking on some of its actions (...) - actions that the government itself considers as violating the rule of law in the substantiation to the amendment. She did not mention the exact fragment of the substantiation she was referring to.

She added that this is "the seventh amendment to the Polish law on the Supreme Court". "In each, of course, vice president Timmermans, who's responsible for this issue, is paying great attention to it, just as the whole Commission is. (...) Part of the legislation process is behind us. We will be monitoring it further," she said.

Asked by journalists if once the amendment to Supreme Court law comes into effect, the Commission would revoke its complaint filed at the Court of Justice of the EU, Bieńkowska said it was too premature to speculate on possible future scenarios regarding the dispute between Poland and the EU executive.

"It's absolutely too early to formulate any predictions as to what will happen after the legislation process," Bieńkowska underscored.