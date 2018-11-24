 tvnpix tvnpix
Poll: 50 percent for Duda, 45 percent for Tusk in presidential run-off prediction

Andrzej Duda or Donald Tusk? Presidential election survey for &quot;Fakty&quot; TVN and TVN24
Andrzej Duda or Donald Tusk? Presidential election survey for "Fakty" TVN and TVN24

If the presidential elections were held in the coming days and if Andrzej Duda and Donald Tusk would make it to the second round, 50 percent of those surveyed would vote for the former, according to the latest poll for "Fakty" TVN and TVN24. Donald Tusk, former Polish PM and current head of the European Council would secure 45 percent of votes.

