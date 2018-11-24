Poll: 50 percent for Duda, 45 percent for Tusk in presidential run-off prediction
Duda vs Tusk. Kantar Millward Brown survey for "Fakty" and TVN24
Andrzej Duda or Donald Tusk? Presidential election survey for "Fakty" TVN and TVN24
If the presidential elections were held in the coming days and if Andrzej Duda and Donald Tusk would make it to the second round, 50 percent of those surveyed would vote for the former, according to the latest poll for "Fakty" TVN and TVN24. Donald Tusk, former Polish PM and current head of the European Council would secure 45 percent of votes.
