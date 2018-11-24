Poll: 50 percent for Duda, 45 percent for Tusk in presidential run-off prediction

Video: TVN24 International

Polish upper house passed changes to Supreme Court law...

24.11 | "What we're dealing with here is a mere implementation of the ECJ's ruling, with which we disagree, but we're complying with it," said the Deputy Justice Minister Marcin Warchoł during the debate in the Senate on Friday. Late in the evening, Polish upper house passed the amendment to the Supreme Court law without any changes. The new legislation reinstates the Supreme Court and the Supreme Administrative Court judges aged 65 or older, that were forced into retirement, in line with the previous amendment. The new law, which was passed by the parliament in order to comply with the ruling by the ECJ, will now await president's signature. It was supported by 57 senators against 26 those who were against. No one abstained from the vote.

