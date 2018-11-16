 tvnpix tvnpix
"Colonel House". A documentary about a true, yet forgotten hero of Polish independence

Edward Mandell House was an American diplomat, politician, and an adviser to President Woodrow Wilson
Edward Mandell House is a figure that both Europe and Poland owe so much. He was a much trusted advisor to American President Thomas Woodrow Wilson and a friend of the Polsih artist and Prime Minister Ignacy Jan Paderewski. Despite all that, he was almost completely forgotten. A documentary film "Colonel House", by the Polish section of Discovery Group, tells the story of this remarkable individual.

Autor: gf / Źródło: Discovery Channel, TVN24 International

