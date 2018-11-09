Warsaw city hall files appeal against court's decision lifting a ban for nationalist march





Foto: Paweł Supernak / PAP Warsaw's mayor banned the nationalist march; the court overturned the decision

Warsaw city hall has filed a complaint against Thursday's order by the District Court overturning the mayor's decision to call off the Independence March organised by far-right activists.

The District Court in Warsaw has received a complaint against the order of this very court that overturned the mayor of Warsaw's decision to ban the nationalist march scheduled for Sunday, 11 November, the city hall's attorney Antoni Kania-Sieniawski said on Friday.

According to the law, the court has 24 hours to process the complaint, counting from moment of receiving the case files.

"We will appeal, we will submit a complaint. I think that the regulation allowing a preventive injunction is dead," said the Mayor of Warsaw Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz at a press conference earlier on Friday.

The mayor added that the city hall's decision to ban the march was right, as the police wouldn't be able to ensure order and safety of the participants. She argued that what makes the ban legitimate is Thursday's decision by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki who announced that he will send Military Police to reinforce the police in securing the march.

According to Warsaw's mayor "it only proves that the city hall was right in assuming that the police wouldn't be able to handle the march".

A local Warsaw court on Thursday overturned the city mayor's decision to call off a far-right march scheduled for Sunday to celebrate the centenary of Polish independence, after the organisers appealed.

"We are victorious, the Independence March will take place in Warsaw," the organisers, themselves members of far-right groups, said in a statement.

Mayor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz had banned the annual march, saying Warsaw had "suffered enough due to aggressive nationalism".

The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), a socially conservative group with a nationalist agenda, taps into many of the same frustrations with Western liberal values and anti-establishment sentiment that galvanise far-right voters throughout Europe.

However, President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced on Wednesday that the government would hold a march following the same route at the same time as the far-right march.

"We do not accept, we do not allow for those (far-right) groups gathering in Poland under any circumstances," Morawiecki said on Thursday.

The government could not be reached to comment on the ruling, and it was not clear how the two plans could be reconciled; the organisers of the far-right march have insisted all along that they will march as planned.

Tens of thousands of are expected to attend the far-right march from around Poland and Europe, in what could to be the largest anniversary march to date.

Last year's version drew around 60,000 participants and far-right groups from across Europe. Many carried banners with slogans such as "Pure blood, clear mind" and "Europe will be white or uninhabited".