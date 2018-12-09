Protesters raise alarm on climate after week of U.N. talks





About two thousand demonstrators took to the streets of Katowice on Saturday, after a week of United Nations-sponsored climate change talks, to demand an agreement that will prevent temperatures rising by more than 1.5 C.

U.N. climate negotiators sweat over detail as deadline looms Half-way through... czytaj dalej » The marchers, some carrying placards with the symbol of an alarm clock, representing the urgency of action, called on governments and businesses to move away from fossil fuels and opt for more environmentally friendly alternatives.

The talks, billed as the most important U.N. conference since the Paris 2015 deal on climate change, are nearing the end of a first week in the Polish city of Katowice, the capital of the Silesian mining district.

The aim is to make an end-of-year deadline for agreeing a rule book on how to enforce global action to limit further warming of the planet.

Polish media said 1600 police were deployed to monitor the march where no incident of violence was registered.

Polish border guards refused entry to the country to 12 environmental campaigners, non-governmental organisations said.

A spokeswoman for the Polish border guard said 161 people had been forbidden entry to Poland on Friday for many reasons, including a lack of correct documents and being on security lists. She could not immediately say whether there was any connection to the climate talks in Katowice.

Since the beginning of this year, Poland has denied entry to 74,000 people.