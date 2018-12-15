Paweł Pawlikowski's "Cold War" takes it all at European Film Awards





"Cold War" by Paweł Pawlikowski has been named the best picture of the year at the European Film Awards ceremony that took place on Saturday in Seville. The movie also scooped awards for the best director, screenwriter, actress and editing.

Pawlikowski also accepted the statuettes for European screenwriter and director, as well as best actress, on behalf of Joanna Kulig. Jarosław Kamiński grabbed the award for the best editing.

"Cold War" is a movie about love between two people who cannot live without each other but also struggle to be together. The black-and-white drama tells the story of a young girl who is looking for her chance in a newly created folk music group "Mazurek", and in a mature pianist who is her instructor. The movie is set in the 1950s and 60s in Poland, Berlin, Yugoslavia and Paris. It is filled with Polish folk music, jazz and songs of Paris' bars in the background. Among other actors who took part were Tomasz Kot, Borys Szyc, and Agata Kulesza. Łukasz Żal was the cinematographer, whereas the music was composed by Marcin Masecki.

Pawlikowski's picture, dubbed a masterpiece by many, is Poland's Oscar nomination and had already won best director award in Cannes, as well as the Golden Lions at the 43rd Polish Film Festival in Gdynia. The Polish director's "Ida" won an Oscar in 2014 for Best Foreign Language Film, as well as 5 European Film Awards.

European Film Awards are being granted since 1988 in several categories. The awards are considered as European Oscars.