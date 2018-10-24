Komentarze (0)
Pozostałe informacje
People's Party say "no" to coalition with Law and Justice in regional assemblies
Even bigger gap between Trzaskowski and Jaki. Final results for Warsaw
The candidate of Civic Coalition, Rafał Trzaskowski has won the election for mayor of Warsaw in the first round after receiving... czytaj dalej »
Retired Supreme Court judges return to work after ECJ's injunction
Controversy as Polish parliament sets a national holiday on 12 November
The centennial of Polish independence falls on Sunday this year, so the ruling party plans to make the next day, the 12th of... czytaj dalej »
Hungary's Orban at anniversary rally: Brussels acting like an empire
German president: I hope Poland finds a road respecting European judicature
I hope that the Polish government will find a suitable road that respects the European judicature, said the German President in... czytaj dalej »
Mayor from prison gets reelected. Selection of oddities from Polish local elections
Everyone's a winner? Political landscape after local elections
Political landscape after Sunday's local elections. Big cities have cast a shadow over the victory Law and Justice had in the... czytaj dalej »
Professor Gersdorf called upon retired judges to return to Supreme Court
Some people couldn't cast their votes. Ministry claims the system works fine
During the Sunday's local elections, there were numerous complaints from people who had registered online to be eligible to... czytaj dalej »