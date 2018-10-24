People's Party say "no" to coalition with Law and Justice in regional assemblies

Video: TVN24 International

Emotions are high ahead of final results and coalition talks

24.10 | Law and Justice continue a series of post-electoral meetings at the party headquarters in Warsaw. Apart from celebrating a good result in the elections voivodeships' sejmiks, the party members are contemplating an audit of the campaign. Now, it's time for coalition talks, which the Civic Coalition is strongly counting on, especially after Polish People's Party said a loud and clear "no" to any alliance with Law and Justice.

»