Even bigger gap between Trzaskowski and Jaki. Final results for Warsaw





Źródło: TVN24 International Rafał Trzaskowski takes over as the new mayor of Warsaw

The candidate of Civic Coalition, Rafał Trzaskowski has won the election for mayor of Warsaw in the first round after receiving 56,67 percent of votes. The United Right's candidate Patryk Jaki got 28,53 percent of votes, the National Electoral Committee (PKW) announced on Wednesday.

Everyone's a winner? Political landscape after local elections Political... czytaj dalej » As PKW informs on its webpage, 505,187 people voted for Trzaskowski, whereas 254,324 for Jaki.

Jan Śpiewak (Warsaw Wins committee) shared the third place with Marek Jakubiak (Kukiz'15); each received 2,99 percent of votes, which translates into 26,689 and 26,660 votes respectively.

Further on the list is Justyna Glusman (City Is Ours - City Activists) with 2,32 percent of votes (20,643), and Andrzej Rozenek (Democratic Left Alliance United Left) with 1,5 percent (13,370).

Janusz Korwin-Mikke (Liberty Party) received 1,29 percent of votes (11,516), while Jacek Wojciechowicz (Jacek Wojciechowicz's Action Warsaw) got 1,01 percent (9002 votes).

Piotr Ikonowicz (Piotr Ikonowicz's Social Justice Committee) received 0,82 percent of votes (7271). Sławomir Antonik (Non-Partisan Local Activists) got 0,72 percent (6457), while Paweł Tanajno (Let's Un-traffic-jam Warsaw Committee, RIGCz, Tanajno, Hawajska+) got 0,42 percent (3745 votes).

Jakub Stefaniak (Polish People's Party) got 0,31 percent (2783 votes); Jan Potocki (Second Republic of Poland) got 0,24 (2117 votes), and Krystyna Krzekotowska (World Polish Congress) - 0,18 percent (1604 votes).

According to the official protocol of the Municipal Electoral Committee in Warsaw, a total number of votes cast on each of the candidates amounted to 891,378.