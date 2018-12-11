Opposition asks for a no confidence vote against Law and Justice's government





Foto: tvn24 Civic Platform MPs at a press conference in the Sejm announcing a motion for constructive vote of no confidence against Law and Justice's cabinet

Polish parliament on Friday will look into a motion submitted by the Civic Platform regarding a vote of no confidence for Mateusz Morawiecki’s cabinet, according to a schedule published on the parliament’s website.

According to the information published on the lower house of parliament’s website on Tuesday evening, the 74th session beginning on Wednesday will last three days, not two like it was initially planned.

Court orders Polish PM Morawiecki to correct election rally comments A court on... czytaj dalej » In line with the initial plan for the session, a debate over Civic Platform’s motion for a constructive vote of no confidence against the government was set to be held on Thursday. However, the latest update assumes the debate to happen on Friday between 9 and 11 p.m.

Civic Platform’s leader Grzegorz Schetyna announced the plan for the vote on 13th of October, before the local elections. As a reason, PO’s leader mentioned a lawsuit lost by PM Morawiecki, that was filed by the PO under electoral mode. Morawiecki was sued for his words about insufficient infrastructure spending of the previous cabinet of PO-PSL coalition.

Civic Platform submitted the motion for a vote of no confidence in November, substantiating it also with the financial regulator scandal. „This is the biggest scandal in recent years, and this is Law and Justice’s scandal that demonstrated how banks can be led to downfall,” underscored Schetyna who himself is mentioned in the motion as a candidate for new prime minister.

According to the Constitution, the Sejm may express a vote of no confidence with at least 231 votes for a motion submitted by at least 46 MPs and mentioning a candidate for new prime minister by name. The vote over the motion may be held no sooner than after 7 days from its submitting.