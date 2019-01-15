 tvnpix tvnpix
"All for the good of Gdańsk". The city pays tribute to Mayor Adamowicz

He loved Gdańsk and the city loved him back. Mayor Paweł Adamowicz dedicated his life to the city of cranes and canals
Źródło: TVN24 News in English He loved Gdańsk and the city loved him back. Mayor Paweł Adamowicz dedicated his life to the city of cranes and canals

Freedom, equality, solidarity and openness. That was his motto. For 20 years he was the Mayor of Gdańsk. Paweł Adamowicz said more than once: "all for the good of Gdańsk", because he loved the city and perhaps the city loved him back. Flags in Gdańsk are now flying at half-staff in mourning for its leader.

