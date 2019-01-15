"All for the good of Gdańsk". The city pays tribute to Mayor Adamowicz
Freedom, equality, solidarity and openness. That was his motto. For 20 years he was the Mayor of Gdańsk. Paweł Adamowicz said more than once: "all for the good of Gdańsk", because he loved the city and perhaps the city loved him back. Flags in Gdańsk are now flying at half-staff in mourning for its leader.
Jerzy Owsiak is resigning as the head of the foundation and the president of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. As he said recently, "hate which is in people has exploded with all its might. There is too much hatred, attacks, insults and bad language". He also mentioned the tragically killed Paweł Adamowicz: "the Mayor of Gdańsk was with us and will be with us until the world ends and one day longer".
A progressive voice, a man connected with Gdańsk since his birth, defender of minorities, with these words the international media described Paweł Adamowicz. The Mayor of Gdańsk died several hours after being stabbed with a knife during the finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity event on Sunday. He was 53.
It was the climax of the finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. It was 8 o'clock in the evening. Mayor Adamowicz was on stage thanking the residents of Gdańsk. "Gdańsk is the most wonderful city in the world," he said. Then the countdown started marking the end of the event. Suddenly, an attacker ran onto the stage. It took only seconds. The man threw himself at the mayor and stabbed him 3 times with a 14,5-centemeter knife. He didn't try to run away, he didn't try to resist. Instead, he rejoiced on the stage.
On Monday evening, in major Polish cities, including Warsaw, Gdańsk, Kraków, Poznań and Katowice, began marches in memory of the Mayor of Gdańsk Paweł Adamowicz who died earlier that day due to stab wounds. Thousands of people attended the manifestations, among them were politicians from various parties.
Members of the European Parliament stood for a minute of silence in Strasbourg on Monday in memory of Gdansk mayor Pawel Adamowicz, who died in hospital of wounds sustained in an attack on Sunday evening.
Video: tvn24 March in Warsaw in tribute the Mayor of Gdańsk 14.01 | On Monday evening, in major Polish cities, including Warsaw, Gdańsk, Kraków, Poznań and Katowice, began marches in memory of the Mayor of Gdańsk Paweł Adamowicz who died earlier that day due to stab wounds. Thousands of people attended the manifestations, among them were politicians from various parties. zobacz więcej wideo » Poland in mourning after tragic death of Mayor of Gdańsk
Paweł Adamowicz was attacked while attending the annual Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, which raises money for medical equipment in hospitals. He was resuscitated on the stage and taken to a hospital where he underwent a 5-hour-long surgery. He died on Monday. Poland's Minister of Health Łukasz Szumowski informed about his passing.
He loved Gdańsk and the city loved him back. Mayor Paweł Adamowicz dedicated his life to the city of cranes and canals
Freedom, equality, solidarity and openness. That was his motto. For 20 years he was the Mayor of Gdańsk. Paweł Adamowicz said more than once: "all for the good of Gdańsk", because he loved the city and perhaps the city loved him back. Flags in Gdańsk are now flying at half-staff in mourning for its leader.
