"All for the good of Gdańsk". The city pays tribute to Mayor Adamowicz

Video: TVN24 News in English

Prosecutors investigate details of deadly attack on Mayor of...

14.01 | It was the climax of the finale of the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity. It was 8 o'clock in the evening. Mayor Adamowicz was on stage thanking the residents of Gdańsk. "Gdańsk is the most wonderful city in the world," he said. Then the countdown started marking the end of the event. Suddenly, an attacker ran onto the stage. It took only seconds. The man threw himself at the mayor and stabbed him 3 times with a 14,5-centemeter knife. He didn't try to run away, he didn't try to resist. Instead, he rejoiced on the stage.

»