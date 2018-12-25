 tvnpix tvnpix
Someone knocked on a door of a village organist. The most famous song of all time came into being

&quot;Silent Night&quot; was first performed on Christmas Eve 1818 at St Nicholas parish church in Oberndorf, a village in the Austrian Empire on the Salzach river in present-day Austria
At first was the word and it landed in a drawer which had belonged to a young vicar Joseph Mohr. Safely locked for two years, the drawer was thankfully opened on the Christmas Eve in 1818. That day marked the creation of the melody to the six verses of a poem that 200 years later is recognised by all Christians. Since then "Silent Night" has been translated into more than 300 languages and dialects. The history of its creation is just as simple as it is incredible.

In 2017, we asked our you, the readers of tvn24.pl portal, about your favourite Christmsa carol. You picked "Silent Night". This year, we asked our friends and relatives to send out messages to other countries, as we wanted to present to you "Silent Night" sang in various languages. We succeeded. We received answers from near and far, from Iceland, Belarus and the whole, vast European continent. Watch the most famous song being sang in a plentitude of languages.

Samuele Corolo and friends sing "Silent Night" in Italian

TVN24 News in English

