 tvnpix tvnpix
Wiadomości z kraju i ze świata - najnowsze informacje w TVN24Oglądaj online
Oglądaj online
TVN24 na żywo »
śledź nas na:
  • Google Plus
  • Instagram
  • RSS
powrót do góry

EU court's chief: if you don't comply with ECJ rulings you cast yourself outside legal order

ECJ chief Koen Loenerts: no EU member can contest the tribunal’s judgments without putting itself outside of the &quot;backbone of EU legal system&quot;
  • Chief of the ECJ reminds Poland that it should abide the EU lawChief of the ECJ reminds Poland that it should abide the EU law
  • Business news from Poland with Mateusz WalczakBusiness news from Poland with Mateusz Walczak
  • Belarusian delivery man terrorized by drunk residents of GdańskBelarusian delivery man terrorized by drunk residents of Gdańsk
  • Two LOT Polish Airlines flights may have broken proceduresTwo LOT Polish Airlines flights may have broken procedures
  • Accident involving motorcade carrying Polish Deputy PM Beata SzydłoAccident involving motorcade carrying Polish Deputy PM Beata...
  • Situation in Poland&#039;s regional assemblies after final results of local electionsSituation in Poland's regional assemblies after final results...
Źródło: TVN24 International ECJ chief Koen Loenerts: no EU member can contest the tribunal’s judgments without putting itself outside of the "backbone of EU legal system"

A country that doesn't comply with the decisions by the European Court of Justice is part of a process similar to Brexit, said the president of the ECJ. He reminded listeners that the EU was a union of values and rules and that the court of justice was standing in its defense. Before elections in Poland the court of justice issued a decision that effectively put judges that have been forced into early retirement back in their jobs. They are back, but the government says it was too fast.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 International

Podziel się:

Polub stronę TVN24 News in English :
  • Skopiowano do schowka

Komentarze (0)

Najnowsze | Najwyżej oceniane | Najstarsze
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
Zaloguj się, aby dodać komentarz
Dodaj komentarz do artykułu
domyślny avatar
  • Udostępnij komentarz w:
  • ikona twitter
  • ikona facebook
  • ikona google plus
publikuj
Właśnie pojawiły sie nowe () komentarze - pokaż
Zasady forum
Publikowane komentarze sa prywatnymi opiniami użytkowników portalu. TVN24 nie ponosi odpowiedzialności za treść opinii.

Pozostałe informacje