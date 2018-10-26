EU court's chief: if you don't comply with ECJ rulings you cast yourself outside legal order
A country that doesn't comply with the decisions by the European Court of Justice is part of a process similar to Brexit, said the president of the ECJ. He reminded listeners that the EU was a union of values and rules and that the court of justice was standing in its defense. Before elections in Poland the court of justice issued a decision that effectively put judges that have been forced into early retirement back in their jobs. They are back, but the government says it was too fast.
Polish transportation sector could be set to see a massive wave of bankruptcies, while the world markets are dipping more and more in the red, as many fear recession and trade war between the United States and China. Business news from Poland with Mateusz Walczak.
Totally drunk and aggressive residents of Gdańsk terrorizes a pizza delivery man because he didn't bring sauce for the food and... he was a foreigner. The Belarusian native has been living and working in Poland for a year, but he says that the attack he endured because he wasn't Polish is making him think about leaving the country. He recorded the whole incident on his cell phone and the aggresors have already heard charges.
Two LOT Airlines flights last Friday, to Tokyo and to Toronto could have broken procedures, according to tvn24.pl portal. LOT Polish Airlines says that aviation laws weren't broken and that personal upheavals necessitated changes in internal procedures. The Civil Aviation authority agreed to this but is waiting for further explanation. More flights continue to be cancelled as employees of the airline continue to strike.
The driver of the government limousine has been given a ticket and penalty points. He was behind the wheel of the last car in a motorcade that was transporting Deputy Prime Minister Beata Szydło. His mistake caused a crash in a small town of Imielin in Silesia. The accident was categorised as a collision, as no one got injured. Both drivers were sober.
On Thursday, early morning, the National Electoral Commission announced the final results of Sunday's local elections. In the election to the regional assemblies (sejmiks), on a nationwide scale, Law and Justice has won 254 seats, Civic Coalition - 194, Polish People's Party - 70, Non-Partisan Local Governors - 15, Democratic Left Alliance United Left - 11.
ECJ chief Koen Loenerts: no EU member can contest the tribunal’s judgments without putting itself outside of the "backbone of EU legal system"
A country that doesn't comply with the decisions by the European Court of Justice is part of a process similar to Brexit, said the president of the ECJ. He reminded listeners that the EU was a union of values and rules and that the court of justice was standing in its defense. Before elections in Poland the court of justice issued a decision that effectively put judges that have been forced into early retirement back in their jobs. They are back, but the government says it was too fast.
