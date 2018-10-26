EU court's chief: if you don't comply with ECJ rulings you cast yourself outside legal order

Video: TVN24 International

Chief of the ECJ reminds Poland that it should abide the EU law

25.10 | A country that doesn't comply with the decisions by the European Court of Justice is part of a process similar to Brexit, said the president of the ECJ. He reminded listeners that the EU was a union of values and rules and that the court of justice was standing in its defense. Before elections in Poland the court of justice issued a decision that effectively put judges that have been forced into early retirement back in their jobs. They are back, but the government says it was too fast.

