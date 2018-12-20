 tvnpix tvnpix
UK PM May to Polish citizens: you can stay and we want you to stay

British and Polish prime ministers met on Thursday at Downing Street
British Prime Minister Theresa May told Polish citizens in the UK: "You can stay and we want you stay" on Thursday, adding that securing rights of Polish and other EU citizens was a priority in the Brexit negotiations.

Speaking at a joint news conference Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in London, May said she had met with members of the Polish community to "talk about the immense contribution they make to our economy and society."

Morawiecki said if May's Brexit deal goes through, it will be "beneficial to both sides" as it will foster a close relationship between the UK and EU countries.

May represented the UK at the third UK-Poland Inter-Governmental Consultations at Lancaster House in London.

The British Chancellor, Foreign Secretary, Home Secretary, Defence Secretary and Business Secretary will also represent the UK and meet their Polish counterparts.

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 News in English, Reuters

