Prosecutor to hear banker Leszek Czarnecki on Monday in financial oversight scandal case
Accidents changed their lives forever. World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims
Every year about 3,000 people die on Poland's roads and over 40,000 are injured. Sunday was the World Day of Remembrance for... czytaj dalej »
Stockings with Kraków's landmark St. Mary's Basilica outraged some of the city's residents
Sunday trade ban in Poland to tighten with the beginning of 2019
According to the laws that came into effect on 1st of March this year, trade on Sundays in only allowed on first and last... czytaj dalej »
"Noble Package" list of families in need has been published
Paweł Pawlikowski's "Cold War" scoops FIPRESCI award in Stockholm
The movie "Cold War" has garnered another award. Paweł Pawlikowski's picture was praised at the Stockholm Film Festival. It... czytaj dalej »
Poland wins first team competition of the ski jumping season
Audit in Suwałki police as officers are said to watch deputy minister's house
Will police officers continue to serve the deputy minister? It's enough they had to watch over his house 24 hours a day, but... czytaj dalej »
Law and Justice leaders' special nightly meeting regarding the KNF scandal
Prosecutor to receive new secret tapes with former KNF chief on Monday
A new tape is to be released on Monday, allegedly proving corruption within the financial supervision authority - the KNF,... czytaj dalej »