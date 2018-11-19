Prosecutor to hear banker Leszek Czarnecki on Monday in financial oversight scandal case

Video: TVN24 International

Banker Leszek Czarnecki is the first to testify in KNF affair

18.11 | The first hearing on the scandal around the now former chairman of the financial supervision authority will be held on Monday in Katowice. Leszek Czarnecki who made the accusations will testify. His lawyer claims that they have another unreleased recording and the opposition has cast out on whether the prosecutor's office can remain objective in this case. They are also demanding an investigative commission be set up, while the ruling party says there's no need.

»