Anti-corruption bureau suspends officer allegedly having loans at SKOK Wołomin

Piotr Kaczorek is responsible for the public image of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau
Piotr Kaczorek is responsible for the public image of the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau

On Thursday onet.pl portal wrote that "thousands of SKOK Wołomin credit union haven't been paying off their loans. Among those people was Piotr Kaczorek". According to onet.pl, in 2013 Kaczorek borrowed 160,000 zlotys from the credit union. Currently, his debts are said to have amounted up to 200,000 zlotys. That wouldn't be anything extraordinary except that Piotr Kaczorek is working for the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) and has been appearing in media providing information about ongoing investigations. According to Civic Platform's MP Robert Kropiwnicki, the CBA should be taken off the SKOK Wołomin case and a parliamentary commission should be summoned to investigate the scandal. The CBA has temporarily suspended Piotr Kaczorek and informed that an investigation has been launched "in order to thoroughly examine the information regarding Mr Kaczorek's debt".

Autor: gf / Źródło: TVN24 News in English, onet.pl

