There were clear signals that mayor Adamowicz's killer may be dangerous





Źródło: TVN24 News in English According to tvn24.pl journalists, there were clear indications that Stefan W. may be very dangerous once released from custody

Prison Service and the police failed to react to a number of signals that Stefan W. could pose a serious threat once released from detention. Information regarding his tendency to commit crimes and radical political point of view had never been passed on to the Internal Security Service (ABW).

Stefan W., the man who killed mayor Paweł Adamowicz, spent five and a half years in prison for a number of robberies of financial institutions. He served his sentence in a number of prisons, including Sztum, Malbork and the last one in semi open-open Gdańsk-Przeróbka. He was released on the 8th of December.

"Prison Service had him under his observation for the longest time, and yet they didn't observe anything concerning enough to implement the so-called law on beasts," said the opposition politician and former justice minister Marek Biernacki.

First signal: something spectacular

Mayor Adamowicz's wife shared memories of her husband "I don't have... czytaj dalej » According to a memo drawn up by the Prison Service after interviewing Stefan W. on the 1st and 3rd of December (that was published on Wednesday 23rd of January on tvn24.pl), it appears that the suggestion to interview Stefan W. came from the police. The inmate's mother had gone to one of the police stations and shared her concerns about her sons condition.

"Stefan W. made verbal declarations in which he claimed that his high sentence was unjust, as he hadn't used a real gun, but only a replica and that after leaving the prison, he would commit a robbery with a real gun, that he would take a machete and go to Warsaw and commit the robbery there or he would use the replica he has in the prison deposit," reads the fragment of the memo that was published by Wirtualna Polska journalists.

Mother of Stefan W. told "Gazeta Wyborcza" that during her last visit in prison, he declared that after being released, he would do "something spectacular".

Second signal: dictatorship supporter

The mother of mayor Adamowicz's killer asks his family for forgiveness The mother of... czytaj dalej » After police request, the prison officers from Gdańsk-Przeróbka prison interviewed Stefan W. twice: on the 1st and 3rd of December. It was after those meetings that the prison chief wrote a memo about Stefan W's views, which they passed on the police.

"The inmate was called for an interview and stated that he is to leave Pomeranian Voivodeship because >>Platforma<< (Civic Platform) rules here. After leaving the prison, he plans to go the airport and should he have problems with buying a plane ticket, he would go straight to a railway station and leave for another voivodeship, where PiS is ruling, as he is a PiS supporter, citing inmates words >>I wish Jarosław Kaczyński would become a dictator<<. He plans to be homeless, to live in homeless' shelters and to travel around the country by trains. He won't come to Pomorskie Voivodeship as this is >>Platform's nest<<".

Prague plans to name one of the streets after Gdańsk mayor Paweł Adamowicz "Liberal ideals... czytaj dalej » According to experts, information about such radical views should have been passed over to the Internal Security Service, as one of the main objectives of the agency is monitoring extremisms.

"The note never made it to the ABW because of an oversight, the procedure failed or possibly someone made a wrong call," said Krzysztof Liedel from the Centre for the Study of Terrorism, Colleguim Civitas.

Paweł Wojtunik, former chief of the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBŚ) and anti-corruption service, shared this criticism.

"I'm under the impression that the names of the party, PiS and of Jarosław Kaczyński paralysed everyone. That was the last moment when Stefan W's tendency to violence, combined with his radical political views and psychological condition, could have raised suspicion," Wojtunik stressed. He added: "I think that the services would be on top of things if a criminal with psychological issues like Stefan W. was saying he hated PiS and Jarosław Kaczyński.

Third signal: series of assaults

People waited in line for hours to see the casket with Mayor Adamowicz The line was a... czytaj dalej » Stefan W. passed the gates of the prison on the 8th of December, exactly at 12.30. Just as the prison officers revealed, he went to the airport and left the Pomeranian Voivodeship, which he considered a "Platform's nest".

After he was detained again, he told the investigators that when he was in Warsaw, he would "kick the fence of the Presidential Palace". However, the State Security Service denied any incidents took place at night between the 8th and the 9th of December.

Next, the man took the train and with no ticket returned to his hometown of Gdańsk. In the following days, he attacked three times the flat of Tobias Ł., his former friend and partner in crime. Stefan W. smashed a window there with a brick, on the 1st of January. On each of the three ocassions, the police was notified and Stefan W. was mentioned as the culprit.

Murdered mayor Adamowicz's funeral draws crowd of 45,000 in Gdańsk Murdered Gdansk... czytaj dalej » "This wasn't the police station that was supervising Stefan W. Police officers treated this with negligence and didn't act on it. As a result, dismissals will follow, if not notifications to the prosecutor," an officer from the Tricity police told tvn24.pl.

"Prison Service and the police failed to understand who they were dealing with. An unpinned grenade had left the prison, it was bound to explode. His hand holding the knife could have been stopped," says Marek Biernacki.

On the 13th of January, Stefan W., stopped by no one, ran onto the stage of the WOŚP charity during the traditional "Light to the Sky". He attacked mayor Paweł Adamowicz by stabbing him three times with a knife. After the attack, he took a microphone and said: " Hello! Hello! My name is Stefan (here his surname followed). I was sitting in prison innocent, I was sitting in prison innocent! Civic Platform tortured me. That's why Adamowicz is dead". Shortly after he surrendered.

Mayor Paweł Adamowicz died in hospital on the 14th of January.