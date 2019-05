Pobiegną dla osób z urazami rdzenia kręgowego. Wings for Life startuje w niedzielę

Foto: tvn24 Video: tvn24

100.000 people participated in this year's Wings for Life...

06.05 | This time, 100.000 people took part in this one-of-a-kind race - the Wings for Life Run. It was held simultaneously in 13 main locations around the world. As always, the participants did not run towards the finish line, on the contrary, they were trying to run away from it. The motto of the charity race was: "run for those who can't". Collected money will help to finance life-changing spinal-cord research projects. However, the race is also a competition. The winners in Poland: Wioletta Paduszyńska and Dariusz Nożyński. The international winner was Aron Anderson from Sweden who competed in a wheelchair.

