Poland beat Lithuania 4:0 in the last test game before World Cup

Video: PAP/Leszek Szymański

12.06 | Polish national team defeated Lithuania 4:0 in the last friendly game before World Cup in Russia. Captain Robert Lewandowski has scored twice in the first half. In the second, youngster Dawid Kownacki has found the net and right before the end, Jakub Błaszczykowki has converted a penalty.

